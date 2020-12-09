Woman looks for driver who hit and killed sister on Jackson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis family is looking for justice after their family member was killed in a hit and run, and the victim’s sister says she just wants the driver to step forward.

Chrissy Ahmed says on Nov. 16, her sister Crystal Johnson, 37, was hit and killed on Jackson Avenue just north of Gragg. Ahmed says according to surveillance footage, her sister wandered into the middle of the road and sat down.

“Cars were speeding by her, but that one car didn’t even stop,” Ahmed said. “Didn’t even touch his brakes, and he was going really, really fast.”

Ahmed said they don’t know what compelled her sister to sit in the middle of traffic but they fear Crystal’s drug addiction may be to blame.

“We were doing everything humanly possible for her,” Ahmed said. “We didn’t write her off and say, ‘Oh well she’s an addict. Who cares? We’re done with her.'”

Memphis Police said the driver took off in a dark-colored SUV going north on Jackson Avenue.

“He didn’t care that she was a human. There’s no way in the world that he couldn’t have known that he hit a human,” Ahmed said.

Now Ahmed says, they’re going to do everything they can to bring her killer to justice.

“Turn yourself in. Give us some kind of closure because right now we have none,” she said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.