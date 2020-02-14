Woman killed, three children injured in crash with tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and three children injured after a wreck in Whitehaven on Thursday.

Memphis Police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Shelby Drive near Boeingshire. It involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

Police said three children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. One is in critical condition, and the other two have non-critical injuries.

The woman in the car was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

James Calicott said he was initially drawn to the crash scene by all of the blue police lights as officers blocked off a portion of Shelby Drive.

“We joked that there were enough lights to give an epileptic man a seizure out here,” Calicott said.

But Calicott said he was horrified when he saw the wreckage and learned of the three children that were injured.

“That always hurts,” he said. “That always hurts because, you know, nobody wants to put children in the ground. Nobody wants to bury children.”

“Oh it’s terrible, it’s terrible, it’s terrible. It’s tragic. It’s a tragic thing out there,” said Russell Alexander, who was driving through the area.

Although police haven’t said what caused the car and tractor-trailer to collide, some say this crash could have been predicted.

“I knew it was gonna happen because it always do be a wreck right up in here, and these people come down here, they be rolling. They be rolling,” Jacquelyen Welch said.

The ages of the injured juveniles have not been released. Police weren’t able to confirm if the deceased woman was the driver of the car. It’s also unclear if or how she’s related to the children.