Woman killed, suspect wanted in Potts Camp, Mississippi; another killed in county Saturday

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office provided this photo of a suspect’s vehicle after a homicide in Potts Camp, Mississippi on Monday.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County sheriff says a woman was shot dead in Potts Camp, Mississippi on Monday, the county’s second homicide since Saturday.

Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a woman was in her front yard around lunchtime Monday when a car drove up and someone called her to the passenger side.

Someone fired three shots, killing the woman, then drove off, the sheriff said.

A suspect has not been captured or identified. The office provided a photo of a vehicle involved in the incident and is asking the public for help.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dickerson confirmed, another person was killed in the county, west of Potts Camp. One person is in custody charged with murder.

The sheriff did not confirm the names of the suspect or victim in Saturday’s case.