Woman killed in wreck on Arkansas highway; police searching for driver of 18-wheeler

Barbara Kay Green was killed in this wreck Wednesday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas (submitted photo)

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — West Helena Police and Arkansas State Police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler that collided with another car, killing the driver.

Police say the truck struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Barbara Kay Green of Helena-West Helena, at the intersection of Highway 242 and Highway 49 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say after the accident, the driver of the 18-wheeler kept going and didn’t stop. They found the truck a short time later, but  the driver was nowhere the be found.

Green was rushed to the hospital, but she didn’t survive. 

