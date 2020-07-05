Woman killed by gunfire while watching fireworks, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was killed by gunfire while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
An investigation showed the woman had been watching fireworks on Olympic Street in North Memphis when she was hit by gunfire, police said.
