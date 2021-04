MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver was killed after a crash overnight on Interstate 55.

Authorities identified the driver as LaKrystal Christian, 31.

According to police, Christian appears to have been speeding when she merged onto I-55 at Shelby Drive, lost control and struck an 18-wheeler around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic heading southbound for some time.