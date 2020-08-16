Woman killed, child injured in southwest Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and a child was injured in a southwest Memphis crash, police say.

Late Saturday night, officers responded to a crash on West Brooks Road near Ford Road. Memphis Police originally reported the crash as two pedestrians being struck, but later said it was a two-vehicle crash.

UPDATE – this was not a pedestrian crash. It was a two vehicle crash.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a juvenile was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2020

Memphis Police say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what led to the crash.