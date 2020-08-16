Woman killed, child injured in southwest Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and a child was injured in a southwest Memphis crash, police say.
Late Saturday night, officers responded to a crash on West Brooks Road near Ford Road. Memphis Police originally reported the crash as two pedestrians being struck, but later said it was a two-vehicle crash.
Memphis Police say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and a child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
