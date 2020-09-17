Woman killed, child in critical condition after family says they were using generator in apartment

A woman died and a child is in critical condition after carbon monoxide inhalation in this apartment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead tonight and a child in extremely critical condition at Le Bonheur after being exposed to carbon monoxide inside their East Memphis apartment.

Memphis fire fighters evacuated the small apartment complex early Thursday morning because of a possible carbon monoxide leak.

A woman and her young grandson in apartment number six were both found unresponsive by the child’s mother.

Relatives said they had been using a generator inside their home because they couldn’t afford utilities. They couldn’t say how long the family had been without power.

Neighbors said they had no idea a woman who died had no power and if they did, they would have done something to help.

“Please be careful with those generators,” Veronica Skinner said. “It’s just like you can’t light a grill inside your home. You will die.”

Safety experts say never use a generator indoors or in an enclosed space that can capture deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

If you are having trouble paying your utility bill, MLGW says it’s best to contact them before your power is shut off to try and work out a payment plan.