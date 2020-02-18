Woman involved in North Memphis shooting that possibly stemmed from explicit photos arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she allegedly acted as the getaway driver in a shooting that the victim believe stemmed from her child’s father having found out she was sending explicit photos to him, her ex-boyfriend.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chelsea on Sunday, February 9, and found a Chevrolet Trail Blazer riddled with at least 21 bullets. Across the street, 10 more bullets were recovered from the fire station.

Authorities said none of the people inside the vehicle or the fire station were injured.

The three victims that had been occupying the Trail Blazer told police that were pulling out of the parking lot after a beer run when Qyshone Davis opened fire.

One of the men identified the suspect by name and said Davis is his ex-girlfriend’s child’s father. The victim said Davis was probably mad at him because that woman had been sending him explicit photos.

Davis refused to speak with investigators when he was arrested several days later. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and employment of a firearm.

On Monday, a woman named Luwanda Thompson was also arrested in the case. Authorities identified her as the victim’s ex-girlfriend and said she was driving the getaway car when the shooting occurred.

She was charged with with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of being an accessory after the fact to wit aggravated assault.