MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was injured in an overnight shooting on I-240.

Officers responded to the scene at I-240 eastbound and Mt. Moriah at around 10:16 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the victim told officers that someone she didn’t know shot at her.

The victim went to St. Francis by private vehicle and was then airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.