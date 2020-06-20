Woman injured in I-55 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was injured in a shooting on I-55 Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened on I-55 and I-240 at around 7:19 p.m.

The suspect reportedly shot at the victim after she cut him off in traffic. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect has dreads and was driving a gray Chevy HHR.

The victim is now listed as non-critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2020

Memphis Police shut down two lanes of traffic to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.