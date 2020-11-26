MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was injured following an early morning roadway shooting in East Memphis.
Authorities told WREG the woman was driving home from work, heading eastbound on Ridgeway Road when another driver in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up beside her and opened fire.
The victim was struck along with her vehicle, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but authorities said she is expected to be okay.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
- Man accused of sex crimes in New Jersey found in East Tennessee after driver’s license fraud investigation
- Pandemic can’t dim hopes of volunteers at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
- Woman injured in East Memphis roadway shooting
- Suspect wanted after 8-year-old murdered inside Raleigh home
- Arkansas man accused of shooting and killing his uncle