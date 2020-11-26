Woman injured in East Memphis roadway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was injured following an early morning roadway shooting in East Memphis.

Authorities told WREG the woman was driving home from work, heading eastbound on Ridgeway Road when another driver in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up beside her and opened fire.

The victim was struck along with her vehicle, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but authorities said she is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.