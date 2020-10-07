Woman indicted on two counts of murder after pregnant woman shot in the face

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A grand jury has indicted a woman on two counts of murder after authorities say she shot another woman in the face, killing her and her unborn child.

According to authorities, Annesha Jackson showed up at a man’s home in June 2020 angry at him for not answering the door earlier in the day. When he opened the door the second time, she allegedly grabbed him by the hair, leading to a fight.

It was during that fight that Jackson reportedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the man as he was running away. The bullet hit Tiffany Wilson – who was holding the man’s one-year-old child – in the face. She died several hours later at the hospital.

Court documents obtained by WREG on Wednesday indicate that Wilson was pregnant at the time of her death.

Jackson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm and reckless endangerment.