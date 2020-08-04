Woman in stolen semi truck leads law enforcement on chase on I-40 near Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is awaiting charges after leading Knox County and Jefferson County sheriff’s office deputies as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies on a Tuesday morning chase in a semitrailer truck on Interstate 40.

Amy Butler-Cordray was taken into custody near the I-40 and I-81 split after a chase that began in East Knox County. KCSO deputies were able to locate the stolen tractor-trailer after it was reported stolen around 10 a.m. from the Pilot at 2801 E. Governor John Severy Highway.

According to KCSO, Butler-Cordray did not stop for deputies attempting to conduct a traffic stop and turned the vehicle onto Strawberry Plains Pike and eventually I-40 east. Multiple attempts to deploy spike strips were unsuccessful as the suspect swerved to avoid them until around Mile Marker 422. THP deployed spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop after leaving the roadway into a ditch.

Butler-Cordray was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

She was also in possession of a gray pit bull puppy that was allegedly stolen from a stolen vehicle in Memphis. That vehicle was recovered by KCSO deputies a short distance from where the suspect took the semi-truck and trailer deputies were pursuing.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

