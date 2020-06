MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is badly hurt after a hit and run near the airport area on Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, a woman was struck by a vehicle on Lamar Avenue at Pearson Road just before 10 p.m.

The woman was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the driver left the scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.