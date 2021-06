MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified a woman who was shot and killed on May 31 in the airport area.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Chevron Rd. Officers located a woman identified as Latorria Glover, 20.

Glover was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.

MPD said call 901-528-CASH with information on this investigation.