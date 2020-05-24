Woman identified after possible murder-suicide in Windyke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the woman killed in what investigations are calling a possible murder-suicide in the Windyke area.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Heather White. At this time, police have not identified the man.

The female victim has been identified as Heather White, 35. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 24, 2020

Memphis police tweeted on Saturday they responded to a shooting call on Fun Valley Drive and found two people dead.

According to police, they found White and a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Memphis police have not released any more information in the case as of Sunday afternoon.