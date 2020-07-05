Woman hit by car, killed in the airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was hit by a car and killed in the airport area Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Lamar and American Way just after 3 a.m.

Police say a woman had gotten out of a vehicle and was walking on Lamar, north of American Way, when another vehicle struck her.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 3:03 am, officers responded to a hit and run at Lamar and American Way.

Prelim info – the female victim exited a vehicle and was walking on Lamar north of American Way when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 5, 2020

Police say the vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene. No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.