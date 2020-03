Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was hit and killed by a car in Orange Mound Thursday evening.

The accident happened in the area of Pendleton and Douglass.

Police say the woman went to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries.

Police have not released information on what might have led up to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Officers are on the scene of an Accident at Pendleton and Douglass.

Prelim info: one adult female was transported in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2020