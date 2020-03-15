Woman helps those in need during coronavirus hysteria

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is going out of her way to make sure people have what they need while people are being told to quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The increase of COVID-19 is leaving stores with empty shelves as people stock on the necessities incase they have to quarantine.

“The hysteria of it all, it’s leaving those who are most vulnerable with nothing,” Amanda Wilson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say older adults and those with serious chronic conditions should do anything they can to limit their chances of getting sick. The agency suggests they avoid crowds, practice social distancing and stocking up on supplies.

Wilson says that may be difficult for some and she is doing her best to help out if she came.

“If I’m comfortable going out and getting these needs for them and make whatever we can find at this point,” Wilson said. “I’m totally willing and open to do so.”

She says she is using the pandemic to teach her children about helping others and personal hygiene.

The CDC wants those who are at high risk to have enough medical supplies like over-the-counter medications and tissues on hand.