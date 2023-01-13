MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday.

Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property.

The victim told police she got an alert from her alarm company saying that someone had broken into her home. On the app, she could see Walker inside her house.

The victim headed to her neighborhood with a friend and, when she got home, noticed her security cameras were gone.

Police said the victim began searching for the burglar, spotted a broken window at a neighbor’s house, and saw Walker attempting to leave the property.

Officers said Walker took $100 worth of jewelry and a passport from that home. They also found the missing security cameras inside the neighbor’s house.

Walker is being held on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to be in court on Monday.