Woman found dead in storage container positively identified as Marilane Carter

Marilane Carter, 36, from Kansas, was last heard from while she was in the Memphis area, her family told police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman found dead in an SUV inside a storage container in a remote field in Arkansas has positively been identified as missing Kansas mother Marilane Carter.

A cause of death has not been released, but this week the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department said it appears she died of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carter disappeared in the Mid-South more than two weeks ago as she drove to Alabama for mental health treatment her family said.

Carter’s uncle found her SUV backed into a shipping container down a gravel road off Interstate 55 on Tuesday morning.

Chief Todd Grooms said the vehicle’s ignition was in the run position and evidence showed it had been running inside the container. The vehicle was confirmed as Carter’s and one of her credit cards was found inside, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

“Information gathered from family members concerning her mental and emotional state during her final communications along with facts gathered from the scene have led investigators to believe that Marilane Carter drove the vehicle into the container and in doing so caused her demise,” Grooms said.