Woman found dead near Checkers in Midtown on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are conducting a death investigation at the Checkers location on the corner of Lamar and Bellevue in Midtown.

Memphis Police said one unresponsive woman was located and pronounced deceased. Additionally they said there were no immediate signs of foul play.  

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing death investigation.

