Woman found dead in Tipton County parking lot; man sought for questioning

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman’s body was found outside a Dollar General store Wednesday, and Tipton County authorities are looking for a man who they think might have information.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was found unresponsive in the parking lot outside the store at 7031 Highway 14 South at 3:45 p.m.

Deputies tried to aid the woman, but medical personnel who arrived a short time later pronounced her dead. She has not been identified.

Video surveillance captured an early model grey Nissan Frontier, Tennessee tag #5A8-4L0, leaving the scene. Tipton County investigators believe the truck belongs to Joseph Huggins, age 40, whose last known address is in Brighton.

Detectives would like to speak with Huggins in hopes he can help identify the female and the circumstances leading up to the event.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.