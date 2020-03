MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a Memphis hospital Friday morning.

Police were called to Regional One a little after 9 a.m. Friday morning. The woman is critical condition.

Police say this shooting was the result of a “domestic situation.” One man has been detained.

Prelim info indicated that this is a domestic situation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 20, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.