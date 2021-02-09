Woman flips car after ramming 2 Hernando police cars

HERNANDO, Miss. – An Ohio woman is under arrest after Hernando police say she rammed two of their vehicles Monday evening.

Latrina Yates, 45, is charged with DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police say they found her unresponsive behind the wheel at the Murphy gas station outside Walmart. When they ordered her to get out of her car, they say she rammed one of their patrol cars.

Officers had to move out of the way, police said, but none were injured.

They say Yates then reversed and slammed into another patrol car.

“We were just thinking maybe they were driving too fast, hit a curb and flipped over,” said Misty Hill who stumbled upon the scene shortly after it happened.

But once Hill heard what Yates is accused of doing, she’s even more alarmed.

“I cannot believe that. That is something you don’t hear every day. We definitely don’t hear of stories like that right here in Hernando and so that’s even a crazier story. I would have never thought of something like that,” she said.

Yates is next due in court on April 14. She’s being held on a $10,000.