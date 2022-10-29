MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel.

Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into a habitation, and vandalism $1000 or less.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2022 when police were called to the Regency Inn on the 3000 block of S Third Street. A woman told police that while she was occupying a hotel room, Davis confronted her outside the room with a pink and a dark-colored handgun.

According to reports, police said Davis made verbal threats to shoot the woman. Davis then swung at the victim’s head while holding both handguns. The victim then went back inside the room and closed the door. Then, the victim said a bullet went through the door, just missing her leg.

The woman later left the hotel and was confronted by Davis in traffic. MPD said the victim was chased by Davis all while she was still firing shots at her from a light-colored SUV. Police then reviewed the surveillance footage from the area and observed the light-colored Nissan SUV outside the room.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her left hand as a result of the gunfire.

Davis is in custody with a $35,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for October 31.