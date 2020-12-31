Woman files lawsuit after encounter with Shelby County deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman’s encounter with Shelby County deputies has led to a new lawsuit.
Kesha Gray filed a suit over the incident back in March. She was reportedly walking down a street in Cordova when deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute and tried to approach her.
A witness hit record as those deputies took her down in the street. She was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting. The lawsuit said those charges were ultimately dismissed.
The lawsuit claims those deputies violated her constitutional rights and used excessive force. She is now suing for unspecified damages.
Video of the incident is below.
