Woman fights off would-be carjacker at Southeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two would-be carjackers are on the run after they tried to steal a woman’s car at a Southeast Memphis gas station.

It happened at the Sam’s Club at 7475 Wincester Road on January 22.

Authorities said the woman was getting gas when the two suspects pulled up to the pump behind her. One of the men crawled into the victim’s car through the passenger side and then jumped into the driver seat.

Noticing what was happening, the woman fought back, pulling the man from her car.

That’s when the would-be carjacker got back into the waiting Mercedes and took off. Both suspects are still at large.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.