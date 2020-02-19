Woman fights off carjackers in Frayser driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is lucky to be uninjured after she fought off three carjackers in her father's Frayser driveway

Carneisha Buchanan was outnumbered three to one, but that didn’t stop her from standing up to a trio of carjackers.

“I did the best I could do,” she said.

The attack, which was caught on her father’s home security camera, happened Sunday night while Buchanan was sitting in the driveway of her dad’s Frayser home on Tulsa Avenue. She said three men surrounded her car as one of them opened the driver’s side door and started punching her.

“You know, if you get hit, my natural reaction is to hit back," she said. "So I immediately started hitting him back, hitting him back, hitting him back. When he realized I wasn't going to stop fighting back, defending myself, he lifted up and told the guy at the passenger door, 'Shoot this (woman).'"

Adrenaline pumping and fearing for her life, the 23-year-old fought her way out of the car and took off running.

“When I was running, I kept hearing him say, 'Shoot that (woman).' He kept saying it,” she said.

Worried he would open fire, Buchanan stayed out of the street and scrambled through people’s yards before hiding behind a house. She finally breathed a sigh of relief when she realized her attackers didn’t follow her. They did, however, take her car.

“I say they punks,” Buchanan said.

She was able to escape with her phone, so she called her dad and police, who are still looking for those men.

“They took my car and everything in it, but I'm still here,” Buchanan said.

That’s the only thing that matters to her dad Anthony, who’s proud of how brave she was.

“She tough. She real tough. She like a little tomboy,” he said.

“I just felt my life flashing before my eyes, and if I could save my own life, I definitely would do so,” Buchanan said.