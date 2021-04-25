Woman facing attempted first-degree murder, accused of shooting at police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting at a Memphis Police officer.

According to an affidavit obtained by WREG, on April 20 around 8 p.m., a MPD officer initiated a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Summer Avenue on a silver and green Infiniti. As the officers approached the car, the driver pointed a semi automatic handgun out the window and fired several shots.

The officer returned fire and the driver sped away. Following the shooting, the driver, who has been identified as Rhonda Rawls, arrived at Regional One Hospital sustaining a gunshot wound on her left side.

The affidavit states a witness told investigators Rawls sat in the parking lot, waited for the officer to approach the car and began firing at him.

Memphis Police called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The officer was not struck by the bullet.

In the affidavit, it states TBI agents found a semi-automatic handgun in the AutoZone parking lot. Additionally, investigators said one of Rawl’s bullets hit a truck found in a nearby Taco Bell drive-thru.

Rawls is facing several charges, including: one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and one count of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.