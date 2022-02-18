MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say.

According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

FedEx released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our team member. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, their colleagues, and all those affected by this event. We are fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this page when more information becomes available.