MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser sent a woman to the hospital fighting for her life Monday night.

Memphis police were originally called out to the area of West and Danny Thomas but later learned the shooting happened on North Watkins at a BP gas station.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

She did not survive her injuries, police say.

Police say the gunman was wearing all black clothing.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information.