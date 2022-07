MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of Kayla Blu Cove in Southeast Memphis Tuesday night.

MPD said a man was found at Fire Station #34 on Knight Arnold. Police did not say his condition.

Police said that a woman has been detained.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.