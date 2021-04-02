Woman desperate for help as sewage pours into apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sights, sounds and smells from the Adams’ home at the Creekside Meadows Apartments near the Memphis airport are quite unbearable.

“It’s starting to flood the whole apartment out,” said tenant Shandrika Adams. “I don’t want to put on clothes that I had to get up people’s pee that came through the sinks. That’s not right.”

Adams has two small children. The family moved into the apartments in February, and have had flooding and plumbing issues ever since.

“I haven’t even been here two months. That’s messed up. That’s really messed up,” she said.

At times, sewage and bathroom remains have poured into their apartment. She said management has told her the problem has been fixed three times, but when WREG’s Peter Fleischer visited Friday, her apartment was flooding all over.

“I paid y’all. This is where we’re supposed to be at, right here. I can’t cook or anything,” said Adams.

WREG called management, but the help number said their office was closed.

The Memphis Code Enforcement Office was closed in observance of Good Friday, but we did find at least one violation on the city’s 311 website for substandard conditions and a derelict structure last month.

Adams and her family are desperate to return home, but they can’t live there unless changes are made.

“This is about my kids. Honestly, this is about my kid,” she said. ”I moved over here, we didn’t have anywhere else to go.”