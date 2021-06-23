Woman dead, suspects at large after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for the individuals responsible for a deadly shooting in East Memphis overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Robin Hood Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died.

Authorities said two suspects were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. They drove away in a gray Dodge Avenger.

If you have any information that could help catch these two individuals, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

