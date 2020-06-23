Woman dead, suspect at large after reported Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot dead early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Ashwood around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a shooting.

The victim was reportedly found unresponsive at another location on Old Getwell south of Knight Arnold. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any suspect information other than to say that they believe the victim knew her killer.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.