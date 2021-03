HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — A woman was killed and a man airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Navaho Street just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officers told WREG the female victim died and the man was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment. At this time, authorities believe this was a domestic incident.

The investigation is ongoing.