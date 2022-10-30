MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after a shots fired call Saturday night.

Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot.

EMS was called to the location, but the woman did not survive her injuries. Police have identified the woman as 55-year-old Donna Christley from West Memphis.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.