MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Memphis police, it happened at a home on Knob Drive.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers are on the scene of shooting at 4068 Knob Drive where one female has been shot. The vict was taken to ROH in critical condition where she was pronounced deceased. No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 16, 2020

