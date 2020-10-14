Man charged with murder after Mississippi woman set on fire

Johny Joseph Clonch

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man is charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond after authorities say he doused a Mississippi woman in gasoline and set her on fire, killing her.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said Christina Marie Spencer died a few days after being burned over nearly 90% of her body.

Johny Joseph Clonch, 32, is charged in her death.

According to the sheriff, Clonch and Spencer were on the porch at a house on Tucker Road in Marshall County where they were spending the night Oct. 6.

Dickerson said neither lived there, but Clonch was there helping a resident with some work.

The property owner heard the woman scream, Dickerson said, then used a garden hose to try to put out the flames.

Clonch left the scene but was apprehended near Byhalia. It’s not known what led up to the killing, Dickerson said.

