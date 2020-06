MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in east Memphis on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the were called to a home on Ellsworth just after 2 p.m.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter, the caller said a woman was shot by a neighbor and the shooter fled the area.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.