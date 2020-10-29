Woman critically injured after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Whitehaven left a woman in critical condition overnight.

According to police, the female victim called for help after having been shot overnight. She was located at the corner of Boeingshire and East Shelby Drive, and rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

No word yet on who shot her, police said.

Our crew located well over a dozen shell casings on the ground along Boeinghsire. They also spotted officers gathered two locations: Boeingshire and St. James and Boeingshire and Shelby.