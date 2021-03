MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Memphis late Sunday evening.

According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene on the corner of Union and Riverside and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the subjects responsible were last seen occupying a white 1994-1995 Ford Crown Victoria and a newer model pick up east on Union.

This is a developing story.