Woman crashes her car after being shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting and crash in Whitehaven.
Memphis Police said a woman was driving when she was shot by an unknown person, on Tuesday night. The woman then crashed her car and was transported to Regional One and was listed in critical condition.
The shooting and crash happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Auburn Road.
