Woman charged with stabbing family member with whom she had a relationship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing assault charges after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member on Sunday.

Police say Toni Rodgers stabbed the victim twice after an argument outside of a home on Stewart.

The first incident happened during the altercation outside. The victim went inside to take care of their wounds when Rodgers allegedly stabbed him again.

Police arrived on scene and arrested her.

According to arrest records, Rodgers and the victim have a sexual relationship and live together.