MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman was accused of stabbing her significant other several times during an argument.

While in the hospital on February 13, the victim told police his significant other, Katie Gorman, stabbed him at their home in Oakhaven. He had wounds on his chest and left arm.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Gorman have had previous domestic violence incidents. Gorman was charged with aggravated assault and appeared in court Tuesday.

Jail records show that she posted bond.