Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in alleged attack at motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly one in seven men experience severe physical violence, at the hands of an intimate partner.

Memphis Police say that’s exactly what happened when a woman went on the attack.

Police say Tiffany Warr carried out an attack against her own boyfriend last Sunday at the Southern Sun Inn just off Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Warr’s boyfriend told investigators that the 36-year old stabbed him, saying she believed he was cheating on her.

Several witnesses came forward, describing hearing glass break before seeing Warr chase her boyfriend from one motel room to another, then stabbing him in the arm. The witnesses claim Warr then tried to attack again.

When police arrived, they said Warr can be heard on body camera admitting to the stabbing, but for a different reason.

It’s alleged she went on the attack because her boyfriend was “spitting at her and disrespecting her.”

There’s no room at the inn for Warr now, as she is staying behind bars following the alleged assault. The assault cost her $5,000 bond to go free.

Warr is facing one count of aggravated assault. Police say a knife was taken as evidence.