MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in police custody after detectives say she fired a bullet into a home full of children, their grandmother and the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The bullet hit a couch where a toddler was sleeping. No one was hurt, but 23-year-old Krystal Dansberry is charged with six counts of aggravated assault

Detectives say Dansberry was after her ex, who was at the home on Steele Street in Frayser on May 11.

Dansberry allegedly was upset because he no longer wanted to be with her. Police say she fired a single shot from a handgun at the house while he was upstairs asleep.

That bullet traveled through the home, hitting a sofa where a 2-year-old was sleeping, police said. The other children in the house at the time ranged from 2 to 9.

Dansberry has a court date Thursday.