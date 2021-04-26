Woman charged with shooting at MPD officer has history of arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of shooting at a Memphis Police officer stood before a judge on Monday.

Rhonda Rawls faces a list of charges including attempted murder. She appeared before the judged virtually just for a few minutes.

The judge gave Rhonda Rawls a few more days to get an attorney.

This appearance comes after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents say she shot at a Memphis Police officer last week.

The officer who stopped Rawls while she was driving off Summer Avenue was not injured.

Investigators say one of the bullets from her gun also shattered the windows of a SUV with two people inside at a nearby Taco Bell drive-thru.

Thankfully, those people were not injured either.

But Rawls herself was injured after the officer shot back at her.

She drove away from the scene but later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her side.

We did some research, discovering Rawls has been arrested numerous times over the last few years.

Most recently in January, when a police officer said he found Rawls and another woman sleeping inside a car. Records say methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine were discovered inside.

She’s also faced various theft charges over the years and back in 2012 was convicted of aggravated assault.

In that case she shot a woman in the leg, as the woman tried to get away, she shot into a car full of people.

Rawls is set to be in court later this week.

Records show there is body camera footage of this most recent shooting involving an officer. We requested that video from the TBI

They denied our request saying it is currently part of their investigation.